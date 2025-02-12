Texas A&M beats Baylor 10-7 in huge comeback victory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — What a game we witnessed at Davis Diamond on Saturday, as Baylor and A&M clashed in each team's first-ranked matchup.

Baylor got off to another fast start. In the second inning, the Bears scored four runs. Heading into the fifth Baylor led 7-1.

"I thought, man that was kind of two different games, right? The beginning was oh dear and the ending was Aggie softball," A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford said.

It truly was Aggie softball. In the fifth and sixth innings, the Aggies had a nine-run turnaround to take the lead. It was a bubble festival at the Diamond as A&M beat Baylor 10-7.

"Our pitching is not where we needed to be to compete or beat top 10 teams right now, although it's potentially there and we're gonna get it there but I just think, you know, they're an outstanding team. They're number seven in the country for a reason. You're playing them in their backyard, they don't want to lose," Baylor softball head coach Glenn Moore said.

These Bears drop their first game of the season but Moore still sees the positives as they finish up the Aggie Classic.

"You could play weaker teams and come out of here feeling that you're a lot better than you are, but you want to be challenged against teams that are that good and see what you need to work on. We came out of here a better team and that's what I wanted. That was my goal, win or lose. I wanted to come out here a better team, feeling more confident, and I think we did that," Moore said.

