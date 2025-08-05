Temple community mourns the loss of Officer Toalua “Charlie” Aumua after boating accident

After news broke over the weekend of one of Temple Police Department's officer's drowning in the lake near Morgan's Point, the community has been reacting to the death of Officer Toalua "Charlie" Aumua.



Residents took to social media to share memories they have of Officer Aumua

The funeral is on Friday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. at Vista Community Church in Temple

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family. To donate, click here

"I mean, someone who seems really dedicated, so I feel like he was a pretty good member of the society," Amanda Parker, an employee at La Dalat said about Officer Aumua's passing.

Our officers and neighbors in Temple are mourning the loss of one of their own, after Officer Toalua "Charlie" Aumua drowned Friday morning in a boating accident while with family.

In reaching out to residents via social media, it was clear that Aumua made a lasting impact on our community.

One resident shared her story of Aumua saving her dog during last year's Temple tornadoes.

Another described life-saving actions that earned him Temple PD's life-saving award.

Even for one local eatery, Aumua made a lasting impression.

"I would see him usually at least once a month," Parker said. "He would come in pretty often. He was very nice, sweet."

With more than $40,000 raised in a GoFundMe, our community is now returning the favor to his family.

"He always did exactly what he came for. He was so nice about it, never was an issue with 'let me get extra this, or that,' he was always very sweet," Parker said.

The Temple Police Department said support services are being made available to Officer Aumua's family and Temple PD personnel.