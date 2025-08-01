Temple police officer identified as drowning victim near Bell County boat club

UPDATE

Temple police have confirmed that the victim was one of their own ranks, Officer Toalua "Charlie" Aumua.

The department says he was spending time at the lake with his family when he drowned.

First responders were called to the scene over the course of two days after reports of the drowning.

"Officer Toalua “Charlie” Aumua served the Temple Police Department with dedicated service for 5 years, always following the mission of protecting and serving the Temple community. He will be deeply missed," reads a release from the department.

Officer Aumua started with the Temple Police Department in August of 2020. Officer Aumua was a field trainer and a current member of the Temple SWAT team. He was honored as the Recruit Officer of the year in 2021. In 2023, Officer Aumua received two life-saving awards. He was also honored by the department as the Temple Police Officer of the year for 2023.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Aumua Family. Charlie was not only an excellent police officer, perhaps more importantly, he was a good person and a good man," said Chief Shawn Reynolds. "Charlie’s heart for service and love for people will be missed by everyone who knew him."

Support services are being made available to Officer Aumua’s family and to Temple Police Department personnel.

UPDATE

Deputies say that the victim was recovered from Lake Belton after 9:30 a.m. The Morgan's Point and Williamson County Sheriff's Office Dive team assisted in the recovery effort.

Next of kin are being notified and Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey has ordered an autopsy.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Division, and Texas Game Wardens are still investigating the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

Bell county deputies are investigating a drowning near Freedom Boat Club.

Officers received a call about the drowning Friday, August 1, after 10 a.m.

Multiple agencies responded, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Game Wardens, firefighters, and EMTs.

The victim's recovery is underway.

This is a developing story and 25 News will continue to provide updates as they're available.

