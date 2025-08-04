Funeral service announced for Temple police officer

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department has announced plans for a funeral service for Office T. "Charlie" Aumua.

The family is inviting the community to attend a funeral service to commemorate Officer Aumua's life on Friday Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.

The service will be held at Vista Community Church at 7051 Stonehollow in Temple.

There will not be an escort departing the funeral.

Temple PD has also placed Officer Aumua's patrol vehicle in front of the police department at 209 E Avenue A and invites the community to stop by and celebrate the innumerable accomplishments he's achieved during his time with the department.

Temple Police Department

A GoGundMe has been set up to help support the family as they travel through the next few weeks. To donate, click here.