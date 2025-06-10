TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Last week, Stacy Largent was announced as Temple High School's new baseball coach.

Temple baseball head coach Stacy Largent speaks on new role

On Monday, Temple ISD held an introductory press conference where Largent met with the Temple community.

Largent arrives from China Spring, where he was an assistant coach — now he enters year 19 as a head coach and still learns new things about coaching.

The Temple Athletic Department welcomes Stacy Largent as the Head Baseball coach of the Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/KBhFm8mBZF — Temple Wildcats (@templewildcats) June 9, 2025

"There are all kinds of things. I try to learn every day. I tell kids, there's always something to learn every day, and that's the same as being an adult or a coach and assistant head coach," Largent said.

"I think that every program, every school district has their own things to work through, work on, and I think you take every single job a little bit differently. The one thing that doesn't change is, what's best for kids," he said.

Largent said he has met with the team, and they are already in the weight room preparing for next season.

