Technology outages affect Central Texas

A tech glitch shut down computers across Central Texas and the entire world Thursday night into Friday morning.

Even 25 News studios had issues.

25 News spoke to government officials and business owners who say they were affected.

Carmen Robinson owns Urban Bliss Boutique in Downtown Waco.

She had problems after a tech glitch occurred over the last 24 hours.

“We experienced that yesterday — we connect to a hotspot and business just continues as normal," Robinson said.

Without it, she would lose a lot of money.

“It would be terrible because they’d have to use cash or Venmo only," she said.

Robinson wasn’t the only one who experienced the tech outage.

"A defect found in a single content update for window hosts. this was not a cyberattack. the issue has been identified isolated and a fix has been deployed," the anti-virus company CrowdStrike said.

That fix took a while, and Central Texas felt the pain.

Texas A&M sent out a "Code Maroon Alert" announcing classes are canceled due to a vendor IT outage.

DMV offices closed statewide.

“Patient care is safely continuing as we work through issues related to the technical disruption that is impacting computer systems across the globe," Baylor Scott and White said about the outages.

Banks like Chase Bank in Waco also experienced issues.

"There were some integral servers and workstations offline. our i-t department has been working through the night to restore all systems. Police and fire have and practice manual processes to ensure public safety," the City of Waco said.

The Killeen Regional Airport even experienced some delays Thursday night which delayed flights Friday morning.

For Robinson, she’s just glad she had another option which she says is a lifesaver in cases like this.

“Business is business — you have to keep going no matter what it is," she said.

Windows computers were the only ones affected by the glitch.

Mac and Linux were not.