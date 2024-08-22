TAMUCT says staff and student relationships play a large role in growth as they share new strategic plan

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Education provides hope for the future not only for the individual but for the families and for our communities," said Dr. Richard Rhodes, President of Texas A&M Central Texas.

Dr. Rhodes believes the word “hope” best describes Texas A&M Central Texas. Before convocation on Thursday, president Dr. Rhodes served breakfast before sharing the strategic plan during a town hall.

He says the mission, vision, and values lay a foundation for the university's success. After 15 years in the community, the strategic plan will focus on student success, employee experience, community collaboration, and awareness to help the university continue growing. The university is reporting a seven percent increase in students registered and a 13 percent jump in credit hours.

"I believe that we continue to grow because students are having great experiences," Dr. Rhodes said.

But it's not just administrators giving the university high marks. Students are also singing the praises of faculty and staff.

"The number of instructors of faculty members who have invited me to participate in events on campus, recommend me for internships," said Rachel Wimbley, an undergraduate student.

As for what could be improved, online attendee and graduate student Charles Simmons had short words for what needed to change.

"Stay with this strategic plan and y'all are going to be the greatest, in fact it would be more important to be a warrior than an Aggie," Simmons said.

The new strategic plan also includes a community committee some of the top concerns from the community were continued connection to Fort Cavazos, making sure students have soft skills, and keeping up with the growth of Austin.

"It's good to have the energy to start the semester but the real work has to be done," said TAMCUT professor, Mienie Roberts.



