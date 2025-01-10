Taking a look back at business growth and economic development in our community last year

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — While our community saw many businesses shut their doors last year, we're already seeing some new businesses pop up in the new year.



City leaders say there has been a lot of industrial growth including 4 new attractions and 3 expansions, bringing nearly 1,000 jobs and millions in capital investments.

Rancher Hat bar opened its doors this week in downtown Waco.

"I know they wanted to be in Texas," Rancher Hat Bar's Taylor Sutter said. "I think it's a great fit. It's something Waco doesn't have and will be popular with Magnolia and the area."

Rancher Hat Bar is one new store in our community— opening its doors this week at the shops in Hotel Herringbone. The brand's Regional Manager, Taylor Sutter, tells 25 News between being near Baylor and Magnolia—they believe their store will be a good fit for Waco.

"I think we are going to lean into that definitely," she said. "We're going to try and get patches related to Baylor."

Last year, the city of Waco said 206 businesses applied for permits, and out of the 206, 27 were new businesses, 25 were finish-outs for new businesses, and the remaining were renovation permit work for existing businesses.

"I've been working in the downtown area for over 40 years, and I've seen more change in the last 10 years than all the other years put together," McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said.

Waco also saw massive industrial growth last year. According to the chamber— between 4 new projects and three expansions—there were millions in capital investment, bringing in nearly 1,000 jobs to our area.

"We had just extraordinary growth this last two years, actually, but we've still got a lot of folks and industries that are knocking on our doors, and we think we will see continued growth over the next several years."

