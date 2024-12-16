Suspect's mom in Lee Murrow murder case says her daughter was forced at gunpoint

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — We are learning more about the murder of a man whose body was pulled out of the Brazos River in May.

25 News’ Lauren Adams spoke to the mom of the female suspect and she says her daughter was held at gunpoint during the murder.

The body of Lee Murrow was pulled out of the Brazos River in May.

Kimisha Mathis and Armando Casiano are facing murder charges in connection to Murrow’s death.

Kimisha Mathis’ mom says her daughter is innocent and isn’t capable of killing anyone.

"We're God-fearing people — we don’t do things like that and think it’s okay," Brenda Mathis said.

She says Casiano was jealous of her friendship with Lee Murrow saying her daughter was forced to get in the car with Casiano the night of the murder.

"He had her in the front seat with a gun pointed to the back of her seat — she wasn’t type of person," Brenda said.

Officials say the two dumped Murrow’s body in the woods, then moved it to the river, but Mathis’s mom says her daughter tried to get away.

"My daughter told me when he shot the boy she was running and if she took another step he’d shoot her in the back. My daughter was afraid of him," Brenda Mathis said.

Now the Mathis family offers condolences to the Murrow family.

Kimisha Mathis will be back in court on January 3.