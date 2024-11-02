Watch Now
Stephenville ISD to name new stadium after Art Briles

ART BRILES
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Baylor head coach Art Briles watches late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 45-27. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Stephenville ISD announced its new stadium will be named after former Baylor head football coach Art Briles. The football field will be named after Mike Copeland.

Briles coached at Stephenville from 1988-1999 and won four state titles.

After that, he landed at Baylor in 2008. He coached there for eight seasons, posting a 65-37 recordm winning the Big 12 championship twice.

The new stadium will open next year.

