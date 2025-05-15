Staying safe while working outdoors in the heat

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The summer heat may have come a little early. Central Texans are getting the first taste of the heat.



"Drink that water and stay hydrated," said David Pruitt, the Public Information Officer for the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety.

We got an early taste of summer on Wednesday, serving up a reminder about the importance of staying hydrated.

David Pruitt with the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety said outdoor workers should be mindful of the heat.

"That's going to help stave off a lot of the secondary signs and symptoms that come on with either heat-related injuries, exhaustion, stroke, that nausea, those cramps, those headaches you start to develop, that's your body telling you, you need more liquid," said Pruitt.

Working outdoors can also be a battle for some of our first responders and other neighbors.

"You're not going to be able to work outside as you think you might. You might need to pack more beverages, more water, more Gatorade, and more electrolytes. You need to wear sunscreen, you can get terrible sunburn during this time of the year," said Randy Hartman, emergency physician Baylor Scott and White Hillscrest Emergency Department.

Hartman reminds us that what we wear makes a big difference.

"I think it would be important to realize that not all fabrics are made the same. So while thinking about denim from blue jeans, while it will completely cover your lower legs from sun exposure, it also traps in a lot of heat and moisture, and it doesn't let that moisture in, and it doesn't breathe very well," said Hartman.

"We try to layer our clothing when possible. It gives an instilled effect. You'll see many of them in their uniforms have many different layers that they're not only able to release that body heat but also maximize the cooling effect of some of those garments," said Pruitt.

