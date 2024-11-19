State Representative Pat Curry files first bill in Austin, & it relates to abortion

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas lawmakers have filed a record-breaking 1,500 bills for the 2025 legislative session.

25 News’ Lauren Adams spoke to Representative Pat Curry about one bill he’s already filed that has to do with abortion.

Newly elected State Representative Pat Curry has already filed a proposed law that has to do with prohibiting mifepristone from being used to end pregnancies.

Mifepristone is used in combination with another drug to terminate pregnancies less than 70 days in duration by blocking the effects of progesterone, a hormone needed for a pregnancy to continue.

“We don’t want it used as birth control, so I have a bill for that," Curry said.

He introduced House Bill 1339 which would designate mifepristone a schedule IV controlled substance with penalties for possession without a prescription.

“Now a child can get it. We don’t want children to get it. Number two we want to make sure the people who do get it get it through a doctor for the right usage," Curry said.

Some physicians oppose limiting Mifepristone and it’s partner drug Misoprostol, fearing it could slow down administering it to women hemorrhaging during miscarriage, child birth or postpartum.

25 News was there Monday as Pat Curry was sworn as the newest state representative.

He vowed to represent McLennan County’s "conservative values" in Austin, and he says this abortion-related bill is reflective of that promise.

"I will carry the conservative values to this town and make sure we vote conservatively," Curry said.

The state of Louisiana classified the drug Mifepristone as a controlled substance last legislative session.