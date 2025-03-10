State Rep. Pat Curry weighs in on the Texas DOGE committee

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — You might have noticed an Amber Alert Tuesday for a missing teen out of Temple.

It was called an “Athena Alert” and 25 News talked to Temple Police about when and why they used it.

The Amber Alert came across many phones Tuesday for Temple teen Nevaeh Norwood.

It was actually an "Athena Alert,” which falls under the amber alert, but it only notified people within a 100-mile radius. It allows police to quickly issue a regional alert about a missing child, before investigators confirm it’s an abduction.

Sydney McBride with Temple Police says, “With an Athena Alert you don’t have to hit all the criteria, but the public must be aware.”

The Athena Alert was enacted last summer after a 7-year-old Athena Strand vanished from her father’s home and was found dead two days later.

McBride says they’ve received tips on missing Norwood and encourage you to notify them.

McBride says, “If they spot her, call police and alert authorities that you’ve seen this person.” Temple Police said Norwood left voluntarily.

We spoke to the missing teen's mother who said her daughter has run away before.

Tabitha Lou says, “The guy last time admitted to trafficking her. He’s serving 18 years in prison. After that, we found her so strung out at a Motel 6. She was so high on heroin I didn’t recognize my daughter.”

She said that her daughter has made contact of some sort in previous times.

“This time is so different," Lou said. "Other times she’d make contact and ask for money."

The missing teen was last seen on January 20th at a friend’s house. If you have seen her, please call your local police.