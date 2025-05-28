Stage 4 water restrictions in effect as Bell County upgrades water line

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Stage 4 water restrictions are in place through Friday, May 30, as the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1 (WCID) completes major infrastructure upgrades impacting multiple Central Texas communities.

On Tuesday, May 27, WCID temporarily shut off its 48-inch main water line — a key supply source for Fort Cavazos and the cities of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, and Nolanville — to connect a new 3-million-gallon surge tank and a larger 54-inch pipeline. The project is designed to enhance water system reliability and support future growth in the area.

During this time, residents are prohibited from outdoor watering, car washing, pool filling, and other non-essential uses.

Officials urge all community members to conserve water and help reduce the risk of boil water notices or service interruptions.

For more on the upgrade and restrictions, click here.