Killeen residents adjust to water restrictions amid pipeline installation

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — More than 260,000 Bell County residents are adjusting to Stage 4 water restrictions this week, as the region faces a critical water shortage prompting citywide conservation efforts and lifestyle changes.



Stage 4 water restrictions are now in effect across Bell County, impacting over 260,000 residents and prompting significant changes in daily routines.

Residents like Anika Matheides and Kim Ewict are adjusting their water usage, cutting back on gardening and household chores, while the City of Killeen shuts off sprinkler systems and switches to bottled water at public facilities.

Despite challenges, some locals are finding positives, using the opportunity to spend more time outdoors and encouraging community-wide conservation efforts.

Watch what neighbors say about the restrictions:

Killeen residents adjust to stage 4 water restrictions amid pipeline installation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With Stage 4 water restrictions now in place across Bell County, more than 260,000 residents are being urged to conserve every drop as a new pipeline is installed.

“We have to be extra careful the next few days because of the water restrictions,” said Anika Matheides, a local resident and gardening enthusiast who visited Lions Park Tuesday to avoid using water at home.

The mandatory restrictions are prompting families to rethink daily routines and prioritize conservation. For stay-at-home mom Kim Ewict, the change has had an immediate impact.

“Being a stay-at-home mom... it will be a big impact on us because I use water daily whether it's doing chores, watering or showering,” Ewict said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Matheides, who tends a garden at home, said she’s already cutting back on watering.

“I've had to cut back on water use but thank God it's raining, but if it wasn't raining I’d be a little bit worried because I'm growing tomatoes,” she said.

Fellow Killeen resident Tiffanie Fitch said she’s also adjusting for her family’s safety and compliance.

“I have little ones, so I have to be careful about what they drink and when we shower, and we also have to be careful and follow all the rules,” Fitch said.

In response to the drought conditions, city officials are making changes of their own. Marcus Hood, a spokesperson for the City of Killeen, explained how municipal services are adapting to conserve water.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“Right now all city sprinkler systems have been shut off, and for the pools... it mainly recycles the water,” Hood said, adding that bottled water is also being used in city centers instead of tap water.

Despite the inconvenience, Ewict said she’s finding a silver lining.

“At least it gives us more time to be outside to do activities and use less water,” she said.

Stage 4 restrictions are expected to remain in place for at least a week. City leaders continue to monitor conditions and urge residents to follow the guidelines to help preserve the area’s water supply.

For more info click here.