WHAT TO KNOW: Water restrictions issued for 265,000 Central Texans

The Water Control and Improvement District #1 is working to improve infrastructure for water customers, but construction will require reduced water usage for an expected four days.
The improvement projectrequires a 48-inch line to shut down to make final connections. The line supplies more than 60% of the total water supplied to affected neighborhoods.
Conservation efforts will be in effect for:
- Killeen
- Harker Heights
- Copperas Cove
- Belton
- Nolanville
- Fort Cavazos Military Reservation
If water usage is not reduced by at least 30%, a boil water notice may be issued or customers could see a complete outage.
Restrictions to help reach the goal:
- No outside water use (except for fire & animal needs)
- No lawn or landscape watering
- No car washes (residential or commercial)
- No construction use of water
- No pool refilling
Restrictions are set to begin May 26.
