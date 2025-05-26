Watch Now
WHAT TO KNOW: Water restrictions issued for 265,000 Central Texans

The Water Control and Improvement District #1 is working to improve infrastructure for water customers, but construction will require reduced water usage for an expected four days.

The improvement projectrequires a 48-inch line to shut down to make final connections. The line supplies more than 60% of the total water supplied to affected neighborhoods.

Conservation efforts will be in effect for:

  • Killeen
  • Harker Heights
  • Copperas Cove
  • Belton
  • Nolanville
  • Fort Cavazos Military Reservation

If water usage is not reduced by at least 30%, a boil water notice may be issued or customers could see a complete outage.
Restrictions to help reach the goal:

  • No outside water use (except for fire & animal needs)
  • No lawn or landscape watering
  • No car washes (residential or commercial)
  • No construction use of water
  • No pool refilling

Restrictions are set to begin May 26.
