WHAT TO KNOW: Water restrictions issued for 265,000 Central Texans

The Water Control and Improvement District #1 is working to improve infrastructure for water customers, but construction will require reduced water usage for an expected four days.

The improvement projectrequires a 48-inch line to shut down to make final connections. The line supplies more than 60% of the total water supplied to affected neighborhoods.

Conservation efforts will be in effect for:



Killeen

Harker Heights

Copperas Cove

Belton

Nolanville

Fort Cavazos Military Reservation

If water usage is not reduced by at least 30%, a boil water notice may be issued or customers could see a complete outage.

Restrictions to help reach the goal:



No outside water use (except for fire & animal needs)

No lawn or landscape watering

No car washes (residential or commercial)

No construction use of water

No pool refilling

Restrictions are set to begin May 26.

Watch our coverage on potential impacts: