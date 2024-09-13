South side of Hillsboro experiencing flooding issues

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — When it rains, it rains badly on the south side of Hillsboro. Residents on the south side voice their opinions about flooding problems.

"This has been an ongoing problem God forbid if rain comes anytime soon," said community activist Jeannette Bell.

Some in our community pray for rain -- but some people living on the south side of Hillsboro fear it.

"Looks like a lake over here — doesn't make any sense," said Hillsboro.

Michael Harden is a longtime resident of Hillsboro who lives across from Bell's property.

"And the debris comes down with the water goes into the cover, stops the covers up. And I called them about it and they said it's my problem. I'm disabled, I can't dig any covers up. And the covers on this side of town are obsolete, they're old, and they're too small," said Harden.

25 News went on a short walk with Harden to Sycamore and Matthew Street where he showed the problem.

"This drainage is big and wide it can catch the water quickly. When it runs down from the opposite way it goes in and never comes to the top and on the other side it runs into the highway because the pipes and the gutters are not big enough," said Harden.

25 News reached out to the City of Hillsboro which tells me flooding problems in the south are on their to-do list.

"Our critical path of priority has been water and then wastewater then drainage — we have not done a drainage study, and we have not scheduled a drainage study because we're in the middle of a wastewater study," Henderson said.

"That's again an issue we have to it's not that any of these issues are unimportant."

Henderson said the city has plans to work on the drainage issue in 2026.

"If you don't have adequate drainage, then you gonna suffer the consequences," said Bell.

