Sources tell 25 News that the Humane Society of Central Texas will part ways with Waco animal shelter

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Sources tell 25 News The Humane Society of Central texas will be parting ways with the Waco animal shelter in the next few weeks.



The city says negotiations are still ongoing and would not comment further.

Unwanted pets could feel the impact, as well as our neighbors, when it comes to adoptions and animal care services in Waco.

"The city won't be making a comment on an ongoing negotiation."

The city of Waco declined to comment about contract negotiations with the Humane Society of Central Texas at the Animal Welfare Board meeting Wednesday.

The negotiations to find a way for the Humane Society to stay at the Waco's shelter facility are ongoing and have been for months.

A source close to the situation who wanted to remain anonymous says the Humane Society will be parting ways with the Waco animal shelter in the next few weeks.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is currently housed inside the Waco animal shelter.

"They are essentially the sales people for these animals, they know them very well, it's important for them to be here," Carrie Spivey from the animal welfare board and Animal Birth Control Clinic's Executive Director said.

The city takes in animals in need and provides medical care, while the Humane Society has been assisting with adoptions– social services and out of state transfers.

"As local animal welfare partners we've been working in a really special way since around 2012. We're in kind of a weird place right now because we're seeing some of our partnerships be challenged and not wanting to lose grounds because we've made so much progress," Spivey said.

Another item at the meeting: funding of spay and neuter services will not be increasing this upcoming year, which could mean more animals on our neighborhood streets.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt says the entire city is seeing budget cuts.

"The funding was increased last year, but couldn't be increased this year," Holt said.

Holt says the funding may be revisited mid-year.

