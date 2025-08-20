TxDOT clears blocked view at potentially dangerous intersection after neighbors speak out

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — After neighbors spoke out about safety concerns, TxDOT crews cleared branches obstructing visibility at a rural McLennan County intersection.

The intersection at Levi Parkway and Bullhide Creek Road had been a source of worry for residents like Shanna Browder, who feared for her children's safety due to poor visibility when making a left turn at the stop sign.

"Whenever you're coming off of this road to make a left-hand turn, you have to get into the oncoming traffic lane to be able to see and make sure that you're clear," Browder said.

Browder, who has lived in rural McLennan County her entire life, told 25 News she had been in contact with TxDOT for months with no resolution.

"We are just used to having to make do with the road situation out here. We're used to there being gravel; there's been gravel at the end of this road forever," Browder said.

After 25 News reached out to TxDOT on Monday about the visibility issue, crews cleared branches on one side of the bridge by Tuesday.

TxDOT provided a statement explaining the timing of their response:

"Safety is TxDOT’s top priority. Regarding the trees at FM 2643, TxDOT is aware of this location and plans to address as soon as practical. Currently, there is a work restriction in place due to the Endangered Species Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The restrictions will lift automatically on September 16. TxDOT will monitor the area to ensure the roadway continues to be safe for travel." TxDOT Waco

The agency added, "TxDOT crews confirmed the saplings removed on the south side of Bullhide Creek Trail warranted removal due to potential safety concerns."

While Browder says she understands the limitations of country roads, she emphasized that basic safety shouldn't be compromised.

"We're not asking for the roads to be paved. We're not asking for this to be a perfect park area. We know that's not where we live, but it should be safe," Browder said.

