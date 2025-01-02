Somerville names new police chief after months-long search, chief discusses plan for department

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — Former Pct. 4 Constable John Bennett has been appointed as the new Police Chief of the Somerville Police Department, stepping into the role months after the previous chief left for other opportunities.



Chief John Bennett has spent at least 20 years in law enforcement, serving in Burleson County since 2013.

He wants to address staffing shortages, planning to hire four additional officers to meet the growing demands of the community.

Bennett is focused on rebuilding trust between the police department and the community, aiming to build relationships through community events during his three-year contract.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's a huge honor to serve my community in this capacity," Bennett said.

Meet John Bennett — new chief of Somerville Police Department.

Bennett joins months after the city’s previous chief left for more opportunities.

“How do you feel now that you guys do have a police chief now?," 15ABC said.

"Very relieved," David Resendiz, the city administrator, said.

15ABC sat down with him to see what he’s planning for our community.

“What are some of those needs that you do recognize here?," 15ABC said.

“Staffing first and foremost," Bennett said.

The department has two officers right now, but Chief Bennett wants to hire four more to keep up with community needs.

“We do have growth that we're going to have to address with subdivision. The SH 60 expansion is just going to bring more traffic, not only maybe to the city, but to the area. The lake is a huge asset and draw," he said.

But he wants to try a new approach —

"Building a bond between the community and the police department that I think may be lacking in years past," Bennett said.

Hoping his experience will guide the way.

"I graduated from the police academy in 1989 in Houston, Texas. I worked in the Houston metro area, Austin metro area," he said. "In 2013, I came to Burleson County, started with Caldwell PD, moved over to the Sheriff's Department as a supervisor there, and eventually became Constable here in Burleson County."

"He's a local guy that was here, and he knows the community, very familiar with our people, so I think he was the best fit for the job," Resendiz said.

Chief Bennett is aiming to make some progress within the three years of his contract.

"It's a challenge, but it's a challenge that I am willing to take on," he said.

