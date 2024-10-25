Somerville launches search for new police chief following resignation

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Somerville is searching for a new police chief after its former chief officially resigned Monday.



Somerville Police Chief Jake Sullivan officially resigned Monday, Oct. 21 to accept another job offer in North Texas.

According to City Administrator David Resendiz, the city has five "qualified" applicants for the position and expects to start scheduling interviews by the end of October or early November.

The city says that two officers are currently at the station to maintain safety as it continues its search.

The application is available online.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Somerville is reassuring neighbors that they are still safe as it searches for a new police chief.

15ABC asked if there were calls for concern for the community just not having a chief or anything.

"No, absolutely, the former police chief has been gone for a week, and we've carried on business as usual," City Administrator David Resendiz said. "But your 911 number and police force, they're still on call."

Former Chief Jake Sullivan officially resigned Monday.

"What he told the mayor was that he had a greater opportunity with more money and to be closer to his family in North Texas," Resendiz said.

However, some locals are concerned the remaining two officers will follow in the chief's footsteps, but the city already has five applicants.

"Well, they come as far as Abilene, San Antonio, and one from north by the Panhandle," Resendiz said. "We'll go forward with a committee comprised of two city council members and three other city members that will comprise the committee, and then I will take the top two or three qualified candidates to the city council for them to vote on and offer a position to the next chief of police."

