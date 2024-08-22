Snook Volunteer Fire Department to host 52nd Annual BBQ Fundraiser, raise money for operations, new equipment

SNOOK, Texas (KRHD) — The Snook Volunteer Fire Department will host its 52nd Annual BBQ Fundraiser Sunday to raise money for daily operations and to get closer to its goal of buying new equipment.



It's the department's biggest fundraiser of the year that brings in at least $40,000.

The funds cover truck and building repairs, insurance and fire and EMS training and help the department purchase new equipment like radios and gear.

The fundraiser begins Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Snook SPJST Hall.

To purchase raffle tickets or make other donations, you can call or message the department on Facebook.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I've always drawn my entire life to public service," Secretary and Treasurer for the Snook Volunteer Fire Department Beth Collins said.

Service to our community — it's a passion that rings true in Beth Collins and Michael Anderson's work at the Snook Volunteer Fire Department.

But they need the community's help to do it.

The department relies on funds from its largest annual barbecue fundraiser.

"It's basically our annual fundraiser that brings us in the operating funds that we need to keep going," Assistant Fire Chief Michael Anderson said.

It brings in at least $40,000 dollars for daily operations.

"It's truck maintenance. It's sending our members to training for EMS and fire, station maintenance, gear," Collins said. "This brush truck actually just came back from the body shop from damage that was put on it from a blown tire."

And new equipment like radios.

"We're trying to wrap up the telecommunications upgrade. I say upgrade, but really the need just for telecommunications," Collins said.

"It keeps us in contact with dispatch, with other departments, with each other," Anderson said.

Those upgrades range from $8,000 to 12,000.

"Well, with the inflation of everything across the board," Collins said.

But they say they appreciate what the community can give just to keep their doors open.

"There's never a set amount that we're looking for with the annual fundraiser," she said. "The camaraderie and the fellowship that happens at our fundraiser is, I mean, it's one to see. I think I enjoy that more than anything else."

