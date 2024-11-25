Single mom captures car theft on video in Rockdale, seeks help after vehicle found totaled

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — A single mom was the target of another car theft in Rockdale Tuesday. Now, she's asking for help after the car was found totaled in Cameron, leaving her without transportation.



This incident is one of at least two thefts in area.

The theft was captured on video, showing the suspects, now identified as minors, switching from one stolen car to Sanchez's.

Rockdale Police Department has issued arrest warrants for two of the four suspects while another is in custody and one currently in the hospital after a pursuit in Killeen.

Sanchez set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for another car.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last Wednesday started off normal for single mom Rosa Sanchez.

"I got a phone call from my kids," Sanchez said. "They needed some clothes over at their dad's because they spent the night over there. So, I was like, 'Oh, of course,' you know, I got up, got their clothes ready and ready to go."

Until she went to leave.

"I took off outside and I said, 'Where's my car,' Sanchez said.

Her car was stolen overnight.

She captured video of about four people on this surveillance footage.

It shows the suspects getting out of one stolen car and into hers before pulling off.

Rockdale Police Captain Stephen Goodrich said those suspects, now identified as minors, have stolen at least two cars.

"We can actually see on video these kids going around just checking door handles and finding the unlocked car, and they just got lucky and found one with keys in it," Goodrich said. "We believe there are probably several other burglaries in the area that just haven't been reported to us."

Rosa's car was found in Cameron, but it's totaled.

"The whole side on the right side of the car was all total damages and the doors couldn't open," Sanchez said. "My hood was halfway up and then the airbags were all out."

Now, she and her kids are stuck at home while she tries to save up money for a new car.

"It affects me a lot," Sanchez said. "It's just, I'm not the type to ask for help or nothing like that. But now it just, it feels weird asking people, 'Hey, can you take my kids to school? Can you take them to daycare and everything like that?'"

And she wants those who stole her car to take this as a lesson.

"I just hope that you learn what you did and just like basically don't do it again to people like you got to realize what you're doing," Sanchez said. "It's affecting other people around you."

Follow Brieanna on social media!