'People work too hard': Cameron woman warns neighbors after car reported stolen

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — One woman in Cameron believes vehicle theft is becoming more common after her car was stolen last Tuesday. Now, she's warning others to take precautions.



Monica Kelly's vehicle was stolen from her curb in Cameron on Nov. 15.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office acknowledged that vehicle burglaries can increase during the holidays but did not have specific numbers for recent thefts.

Kelly's car was found, but she's been without transportation due to repairs and wants others to be aware.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"You might have to start taking your cars inside at night, putting them in the bed with you," Monica Kelly said.

Monica Kelly says she did everything right last Tuesday.

"Oh, doors were locked. Wasn't nothing in there to take, maybe some little change," Kelly said.

But her car was still stolen off the curb on Houston Avenue in Cameron.

"Took the glass out, laid it in the middle of the street, and went on about their business," Kelly said.

She tells me the problem is getting worse.

"I know another lady's car got stolen. They found her car way in Temple," Kelly said.

So, 15ABC talked to the Milam County Sheriff's Office to see if that's true.

"I wouldn't say it's anything that stands out more than anything else. But especially during the holidays, vehicle burglaries can be an issue," Public Information Officer Brett Eberhart said.

They couldn't provide any numbers for this year, but at least five vehicle thefts have been reported to the FBI over the past 5 years.

Since the burglary, Monica says her car has been found, but she's been stuck at home while it's being repaired.

"Yeah, I got to look for a ride, and my most important thing is going and checking on my mother," she said.

But she wants to warn other neighbors before it happens again.

"But the thing is, my thing is, people work too hard. Too hard. I can't afford to start over," Kelly said.

