Sibling Rivalry: Two brothers, both coaches, to compete in Oglesby playoff showdown

OGLESBY, Texas (KXXV) — The Oglesby Tigers will take on the Blanket Tigers for the first round of the High School football playoffs.

This will be a family affair, with Oglesby's defensive coordinator Julian Helms facing Blanket football head coach—and younger brother Jalen for the first time.

The Helms brothers were born into the football business with their father, and now, after all these years, they get to play against each other in the postseason.

"One I've never experienced before," Julian Helms said.

"Most of the time, we've always been on the same team, but this is the exception. I guess we get to finally get to butt heads where we're not playing video games or something like that."

"Football has always been a big part of our family, obviously, with our dad coaching us for, you know, as long as he did and raising us in the business," Jalen Helms said.

It does mean a lot, you know, to see his career take off like it has and mine as well."

Oglesby takes on Blanket at Hico on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

