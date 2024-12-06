Shooting heard on video at Waco downtown bar injures 2

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — After a shooting at TrueLove Bar in Downtown Waco, 25 News obtained a video showing the fear from inside. 25 News first informed viewers of the shooting Friday.



The shooting happened early Friday, Nov. 27, just after 12:30 a.m.

Witnesses from the video said they first thought the gunshots were balloons popping.

The suspected shooter was arrested for aggravated assault, and he bonded out later that Friday.

It started as a normal night out with friends.

But on Friday, November 29th, just after 12:30 a.m., gunshots rang out at Truelove bar in downtown Waco.

25 News’ Dominique Leh talked with one witness in the video who was singing karaoke. They said at first, they thought the shots were balloons popping. But after they realized they were gunshots, they ran for cover behind the speakers on stage.

25 News obtained the arrest affidavit for the suspected shooter who, according to the documents, turned himself in later that morning.

The suspected shooter admitted to going to TrueLove, where he saw his on-and-off girlfriend arrive with another man. After a verbal and physical confrontation, the suspect pulled his gun and fired two rounds, injuring two people.

Dominique Leh reached out to the owner of TrueLove Bar, who said, in part:

“Safety and security are still our number one concern here and we strive to be the most secure and diligent on that subject.” TrueLove

The witness in the video said they still feel safe downtown and even went back to TrueLove the very next night.

Brian Doston was arrested for aggravated assault of a deadly weapon. He bonded out later day on Friday.

Dominique Leh reached out to Waco PD in response to the shooting:

At the Waco Police Department, safety is our highest priority, and we remain committed to protecting and serving our community. While we do not disclose operational tactics, our focus remains on ensuring transparency and maintaining trust with those we serve.



The Waco Police Department has continued to see a decrease in violent crime in the Downtown Neighborhood. Our most updated Violent Crime stats, which are currently calculated through October 2024, show an 11% decrease in this neighborhood compared to the same time last year. Assault cases show a 10% decrease comparing Jan-Oct 2023/2024 in the Downtown Neighborhood.

Waco Police Department

