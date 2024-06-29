Sensory-friendly showing allows people with disabilities to go to see a movie

The Baylor Center for Developmental Disabilities hosted a sensory-friendly showing of Inside Out 2 at Cinemark Waco.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Derek, parent: “Anytime we get to do anything that’s considered normal, it’s always nice to be able to share that with them.”

Derek De La Cruz brought his children to the movies for the first time ever on Saturday.

Both of his sons have autism and he says he’s always been worried about them affecting someone else’s experience in the theater.

Derek: “I grew up going to the movies a whole lot so I'm hoping this happens a couple times a month so we can come and do this with our kids.”

And they could soon be heading to the movies more often...

The Baylor Center for Developmental Disabilities hosted a sensory-friendly showing of Inside Out 2 at Cinemark Waco.

The theater had a more comfortable environment for those with disabilities, including no previews, house lights on and lower volume.

Everyone can move around the auditorium, stim, dance or make sounds if needed.

Kristen Padilla, director of Baylor Center of Developmental Disabilities: “There are typical behaviors you expect to see at a movie theater and we are trying to change that norm, so that way everyone can just be who they are. As a parent I think it’s comforting."

Movie goer Chandler Hooper also works for Bitty & Beau’s, a local coffee shop that employs people with disabilities. He tells me he’s experienced people disclude him because of his disability.

Hooper says inclusive environments like the movie showing and his job make him feel better.

Chandler: “Know guys if you’re ever out in the world and see somebody who is down, help build them up and help them get stronger.”

Organizers tell me there was nearly 200 people attending, so many tickets sold that they had to open an additional theater.

Sensory-friendly movie experiences are offered all across the United States at different theaters as well.

