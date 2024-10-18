Senator Ted Cruz makes campaign stop in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Senator Ted Cruz stopped by Lorena at The Barn venue on Friday afternoon — more than 400 people showed up to hear him speak.

He started the rally by saying, “This is about Keeping Texas, Texas".

Hundreds of Central Texans showed up for his Keep Texas, Texas tour, which includes 53 stops.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall introduced the sitting senator.

"Whether taking up the swamp in Washington or standing up for Texans, he’s a modern day patriot," Marshall said.

Senator Cruz vowed to help farmers and ranchers if he’s elected, and the President of the Texas Farm Bureau says Cruz is passionate about farmers.

"Cruz has been enthusiastic about farmers, and he prioritizes agriculture," Russell Boening said.

Senator Cruz promised to provide tax relief to Texans, and to fix the border crisis.

He says jobs are his number one priority.

"We want jobs — more jobs. Higher wages and better opportunities for kids and grandkids," Cruz said.

Senator Cruz also touted his record with former President Trump.

"Working with Donald Trump, we produced the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years," he said.

After the rally, supporters gathered outside to take pictures with Cruz and shake hands with the senator.

Saturday, they are headed to New Braunfels.