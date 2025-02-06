School vouchers bill passes the Senate; Representative Curry thinks it will pass the House

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Senate passed a one billion dollar education savings plan, also known as the school voucher bill.

25 News talked to State Representative Pat Curry from Waco, who said he thought it would pass the house.

Senate Bill 2 passed in a 19-12 vote.

The bill would give $10,000 annually for Texas students to go to private schools of their choice.

House Representative Pat Curry supports the bill.

He said, “I’m excited to have it coming so quickly. The governor declared it an emergency item. They got it through a committee and passed it. It was a long day, but they got it done. Now it goes to the House.”

The House will take up the bill after it goes to the Public Education Committee.

Representative Curry thinks that will likely happen next week.

“I believe it will pass," representative Curry said. "Just talking to members on the floor and listening to votes and watching those who voted against it in the past.”

Local superintendents in Central Texas are skeptical of the bill.

Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey says, “Vouchers without any accountability could land us in a very segregated place, and it worries me.”

Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said, “I have yet to see a plan that details fiduciary responsibility or academic excellence.”

Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez, who is a Democrat and represents Uvalde, voted against SB 2, saying in a statement, “The bill provides the state no oversight of public taxpayer funds in private schools and does not hold private schools to the same standards as public schools in many key areas, such as accommodations and safety.”

Representative Curry disagrees, “I’m very supportive. I like it. I know the details and why it’s beneficial. I’m comfortable with it, and I’m comfortable with where we are on public education."

Representative Curry said the bill would likely return to the Senate after the House made amendments, so there could still be weeks of discussion.