Scam in Bellmead attempts to target volunteers for the annual Family Dog Days event

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Bellmead Family Dog Days are just around the corner, and a spoof Facebook account, Beverly Dyal, is attempting to scam volunteers into paying to attend the event.



The scam account asked people interested in volunteering to pay them, but volunteering at the event does not cost money.

Family Dog Days is on April 26.

Contact Animal Control Officer, Miranda, at 254-424-8455 to get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's amazing," Marie Mendoza said. "People come out and we volunteer yearly, my husband and I. We have 30 critters."

Marie Mendoza has been volunteering at Bellmead's annual family dog days every year.

Mendoza told 25 News it's an excellent event for our neighbors to get together with others who love animals. But this year, a spoof Facebook account messaged Marie, trying to get her to pay to volunteer.

"So you're telling me I got to pay to volunteer?" she said. "She's like, yes. I told her I don't have a lot of money, we live on social security and disability, and we have 30 animals and three grandkids. I guess I'm gonna be able to volunteer."

Police say the Facebook account is trying to scam our neighbors.

"You're taking advantage of not only people that are trying to help animals, but you're taking advantage of people that are willing to volunteer their time and come out there with the awesome event we have every year," she said.

Marie says she felt something was off and did not pay the woman messaging her.

Police remind residents to question any person or company contacting them online or over the phone. If they still are unsure, contact their local law enforcement agency.

"Just in your gut, everybody's got an intuition. Listen to it. Something was off," Marie said.

