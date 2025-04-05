Salado boys soccer advances to state championship after Progreso forfeits

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXXV) — Salado boys soccer was getting ready to take on Progreso in the 4A-D1 state semifinals.

But before the first kick, the UIL met and determined one of the Progreso players ineligible.

Salado head coach Jared Cruddas was informed before the game started and told the match was not going to be played.

In a stunning moment, Progreso was forced to forfeit the game and are eliminated from the playoffs.

Salado advances to the state championship for the first time in program history.

The title game is set for April 10.

