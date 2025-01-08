Rockdale’s new food truck park faces backlash, but developer shares plans to address concerns

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The owner of a new incoming business along Oak Street in Rockdale shared his plans and addressed community concerns Tuesday.



Jesús Alcala is planning to open a food truck park on Oak Street in Rockdale, featuring a bar, playscape, and picnic tables, aiming to create a "fun," "relaxing" space for the community.

Neighbors are concerned about noise, traffic, and safety, particularly due to accidents along F.M. 908 and daycare centers in the area.

Alcala is addressing concerns by adding privacy fences, insulating the building to reduce noise, controlling traffic flow and limiting the bar to beer, wine, and margaritas.

He says he purchased the property about five years ago, deciding to start the project after facing increased pressure from the city to maintain the land.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jesús "Jesse" Alcala is planning to add a new food truck park on Oak Street in Rockdale with a few accessories.

"We'll have our main building, which will have a small bar. Then we'll have a playscape behind me, underneath the trees. We'll have a canopy for the kids. We'll have picnic tables so that people can come and enjoy the nice Texas weather in summer," he said.

Brieanna Smith Jesús Alcala shows15ABC an area designated for a playscape and canopies. He's planning to open Dusty Boots Arena, a food truck park.

But it's facing pushback from some of our neighbors.

"How are you guys feeling about that project?" 15ABC asked residents.

"Not happy about it at all," Regina Hurd said.

Walter and Regina Hurd, who live down the road from it, are concerned about noise and traffic.

Brieanna Smith Residents Walter and Regina Hurd live down the street from the project and have concerns about safety and noise.

"Because we know it's gonna be loud," she said.

"We already have enough drunkards coming around the corner and driving since we're on the sharp curve, and we've had several accidents in our yard," Walter said.

But Jesús tells15ABC he's addressing concerns during construction, planning to add privacy fences and keep the live music inside.

Jesús Alcala Alcala shared a blueprint for the business, including plans for a privacy fence.

"We'll be doing insulation inside the building to absorb most of that noise," he said.

Filter traffic through one entrance and exit.

"We'll have about 14,000 square feet of parking area," he said. "We also have an exit through one of our city streets, so it can help flow."

And only serve beer, wine, and margaritas.

"This is not a full bar," he said. "No, this is, you know, your hometown. Just go grab a beer, and that's it."

Other neighbors have questioned why the park is being built there, but Jesús says he didn't have much of a choice since the property is zoned commercial.

"I bought the property five years ago, and I needed to do something with it. Taxes are going up, you know, I was getting calls from the city that I needed to come out here, cut the grass, you know, keep it maintained," Alcala said.

