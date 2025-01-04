Rockdale residents concerned over new food truck park, liquor license near home, petition launched

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — Residents living near Oak Street are concerned about a new food truck park and potential live music venue being built across from their homes, particularly due to its plan to apply for a liquor license.



Alcala Concession & Entertainment is building a food truck park and possibly a live music venue on 306 Oak Street in Rockdale.

Local residents, including Jessica Green, Elias Green, and his daughter, Felicia Wesley, are worried that the sale of alcohol and noise from potential concerts could increase traffic, become a nuisance, and pose a safety risk to the neighborhood.

Despite concerns, the property is zoned for commercial-use, according to the city zoning map, and there are no city ordinances restricting alcoholsales in residential areas — only excessive noise is regulated.

Wesley has started an online petition against the liquor license, but it currently has six signatures so far.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Elias Green is used to his quiet community near Oak Street in Rockdale.

"How long have you lived in this house here in

Rockdale?,"15ABC asked.

"Oh, about 50 years," Elias said.

Brieanna Smith Elias Green plays dominoes. He has lived in the same house for 50 years and fears a bar and live entertainment business could disrupt the quiet neighborhood.

But he's afraid that may change.

"I figured they were going to put some houses in, but I talked to Jesse, the owner, and he told me they were going to put food trailers, and later on, he said he was going to put a bar," he said.

Alcala Concession & Entertainment is building a food truck park and possibly a live music venue across from his home.

But the business is applying for a liquor license, too.

Brieanna Smith Developers, Alcala Concession & Entertainment, are building a food truck park and a possible live music venue at 306 Oak Street. The project is receiving backlash from neighbors who live across from the property.

"I mean, maybe they could do something about the liquor license, you know, in a residential area, and having people with liquor and a concert around children because our neighborhood is not like that," Felecia Wesley, Elias' daughter, said.

Brieanna Smith Felecia Green-Wesley, Elias' daughter, created an online petition, hoping developers change their minds about selling alcohol. She grew up in Rockdale but relocated to Round Rock.

"Selling liquor, you don't know who's coming in," Elias said.

"I know the guy did a lot of work, and I'm not trying to knock his business on that, you know, just the liquor part is what I'm concerned about."

15ABC looked at the city'szoning map, and the property is commercial, and there are no ordinances prohibiting the sale of alcoholin residential areas.

There are noise ordinances that prohibit excessive noise, the playing of musical instruments, and loudspeakers between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

"It's going to be a disturbance to the people that are living around here," Jessica Green, another resident, said.

Brieanna Smith Jessica Green, another resident, is concerned future patrons of the business may park near residences, citing a previous incident where an intoxicated driver sat in front of her house for two hours. She believes a business that could benefit local youth should be constructed instead.

Elias' daughter, Felecia Wesley, did start a petition against the business's liquor license online.

It only has six signatures so far.

