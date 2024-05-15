Robinson softball preps for the regional semi-finals

ROBINSON, Texas — The Robinson Rockets continue to soar in 2024 as they have won eight straight games and are getting ready for the regional semi-finals.

"We try to get better everyday at practice, every game. We try to get better, improve, work on the things that we need to work on and get better as a team overall," Robinson head softball coach Jimmy Eby said.

"Coming from last year too, like we had an amazing season and coming back this year and doing the same exact thing is really amazing for me," shortstop Kaygen Marshall said.

Robinson has a tough task ahead of them as they will face a ghost of their past in Bullard, who sent them host last year in the postseason. However, it's a new season and a different Rockets team that looks to have a different outcome this time.

"I feel like the team was very excited. It's kind of a revenge game for us. Gotta get the mentality, you know, they knocked us out last year. We're trying to move on, get to the next round this year. So I feel like everyone's kind of pumped up and excited to play them again," third base player Brenleigh Robinson said.

"I feel like losing last year really gave us that like kick in the butt, like we could do this like we could if we push ourselves, like we could succeed to the highest level ever. I feel like we grew stronger as a whole and as individuals also," Marshall said.

This is a young team as this squad has no seniors, but that hasn't stopped them from having continued success and support in the community.

"We have two years together almost minus a few still. So it's keep progressing, keep improving as it seems," Robinson said.

"I told them last week, there's gonna be a lot of distractions. Like, I mean, here's the news right here. You know, we don't ever have news coming up and on regular practice. So we've gotta make sure we're focused," Eby said.

The series against Bullard is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at home.

