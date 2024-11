ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A burn ban in Robertson County remains in effect, according to Robertson County Emergency Management.

The ban will mean the Texas A&M Bonfire for Friday will not happen. But the Stack Site will be open to visitors on November 29, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

According to the Bonfire Facebook page, the final logs will be placed Tuesday evening to complete the 2024 season.