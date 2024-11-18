Remembering the bonfire tragedy: 25 years later, Aggies reflect on loss and legacy of tradition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Monday marks 25 years since the 59-foot stack collapsed in the early morning hours of Nov. 18, 1999. As the somber date approaches, Aggies are reflecting on the history of the almost century-old tradition.



The Bonfire began in 1907 as a way to celebrate a win, eventually becoming a symbol of the school's rivalry game against the University of Texas.

In 1999, 12 people were killed and 27 injured after the massive structure collapsed during construction.

Years later, the University built a memorial in honor of the victims.

The tradition continues as a student-led, off-campus event ahead of this year's renewed rivalry game between Texas A&M and Texas.

The 25th Anniversary Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony is held Monday at 2:42 a.m. at the Bonfire Memorial.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It wasn't, 'Are you going?' It's like, 'What time are you going'? It's like everybody was involved," Hollie Wright, a 1988 graduate of Texas A&M University, said.

Aggie alum Hollie Wright remembers her first night taking in the Bonfire experience like it was yesterday.

"And that night, who did you go with with?" 15ABC asked.

"Friends, just friends, you know, all your classmates, your roommates," she said. "The bonfire was unbelievable. It was massive."

But the tradition started long before Hollie's time. First, in 1907 to celebrate a football win. Next, as an official tradition in 1909, becoming a symbol of the rivalry game against the University of Texas in 1919 and transforming into a university-led event since 1935.

"Everybody was there. It was like Thanksgiving was delayed because you stayed for the Texas A&M/Texas game," Wright said.

Until 1999, when the structure collapsed during construction, killing 12 and injuring 27. Five years later, the university built a memorial in honor of the victims.

Now, the tradition continues off-campus as a student-led effort again leading up to the gridiron clash between the Aggies and the Texas Longhorns.

An event Hollie's daughter, Laura Williams, attended herself.

"I went with my roommate to Bonfire Memorial and to the one that's off campus, and that was actually my first time going to the one off campus and just to really see the magnitude of how big it is and how many people come," Williams said.

Now, ahead of Monday's 25th memorial of the tragedy, they both recognize the importance of the tradition and honoring those lost.

"Bonfire altogether is just an amazing tradition here at A&M, and I'm very lucky to be a part of it. I think it's amazing to see that such a tragedy built so many people and brought so many lives together," Williams said.

"It's a very unique experience that I wish that this generation could have been a part of," Wright said.

