WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas High School football greats were recognized as part of the Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Watch the full story here:

Robert Griffin III and Patrick Mahomes inducted into Texas High School Football Hall of Fame

Former Baylor quarterback and Heisman winner Robert Griffin III and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke on the impact Texas High School football had on them.

"Building that accountability and building those friendships and knowing that football is a is a tool for me to go out and show showcase who I am but it's not who I am and that that comes from high school football," Mahomes said.

"When you look at everything that's happened that's why I showed up today to be here with these amazing, amazing men that are also going into the hall because Texas high school football is everything," Griffin said.

For RG3, he returns to his stomping grounds of Waco. Griffin made his impact at Baylor but he also left a lasting legacy at Copperas Cove.

"I did not turn around Copperas Cove football. That was Jack Welch 100 percent. When he came in, he really instituted it from when we were really young," Griffin said.

"What Texas high school football did teach me, is why I have this helmet here. This is my helmet from high school. It just means more in Texas," he said.

If there's one thing the 2025 class knows, it's that everything, including football, is bigger in Texas.

"The people talk about the players that come out of different states. I'm like, yeah, they don't, they don't know how much it means to be a be in Texas high school football," Mahomes said.

"The greatest high school quarterbacks are from Texas. The greatest college quarterbacks are from Texas. Our greatest Heisman Trophy winners are from Texas, and the greatest quarterback in NFL history who's down there will be from Texas," Griffin said.

Here is the full list of inductees for 2025:



Gary Keithley, Alvin HS

Pat Thomas, Plano HS

Brad Goebel, Cuero HS

John C. Norman, Robert E. Lee (Midland)

Robert Griffin III, Copperas Cove HS

Patrick Mahomes II, Whitehouse HS

Dave Campbell Contributor of the Game – David Smoak, Media

Jeff Traylor, Gilmer HS

Curtis Barbay, Newton HS

Follow Shahji on social media!