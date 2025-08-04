ABBOTT, Texas (KXXV) — The Abbott Panthers start their first practice of the season indoors due to the weather.

Road to Red Zone: Abbott Panthers

Looking back at last season, the Panthers went 13-1 and advanced to the state semifinals. Going into this season, the Panthers don't have a senior on the roster. The younger players are left to take the reins of the program.

Head coach Kyle Crawford tells me he's seen those players step up into leadership roles during the summer.

"The first day feeling never never goes away. It's always a good feeling and this one will be even more special when we get to get out," Crawford said.

"Leadership doesn't have an age or a grade attached to it in our program and these kids understand that and they bought into that," he said.

Abbott begins their season on August 29, at home against the Oglesby Tigers.

