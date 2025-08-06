Road to Red Zone 2025: Aquilla Cougars

AQUILLA, Texas (KXXV) — Aquilla has high hopes for the fall. The Cougars are coming off an 11-2 season — making it to the third round of the postseason before losing to Abbott.

Aquilla has a young squad going into the 2025 season, as head coach Shannon Williams enters year five with the program.

"Still pretty young as a whole we had a really pretty talented senior class and our our sophomore class is really talented. We had some kids step up this summer and put on a little weight and and hopefully got a little faster and we're super excited about the season," Williams said.

Aquilla opens the season on August 29 at home against Covington.

