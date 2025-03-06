'Road to Recovery:' Neighbors in Killeen still taking donations for those displaced by massive fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — "We can replace their clothes and household items, but we can't replace their pictures, their marriage licenses, or any of those memories," said Mellisa Brown, Lulac Texas District 17.



18 families are up for adoption.

House items, clothes, and toiletries are needed.

Several organizations are still accepting donations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Our community donated clothing and household items to help those displaced by the fire that destroyed the Liberty Manor Apartments on Sunday evening.

I checked in with several different organizations including Lulac Texas District 17-- which are accepting donations.

"We have already received an enormous outpour from the community, everything from men's to women's clothes, purses, bags,” Brown said. "We have about 150 bags to sort through already and we just got started," Brown continued. "It's that first step on the road to recovery, and that's why we are doing this— to make sure people can be made whole again," Brown said.

She thanks a neighbor, Lerita Matthews, with Community Connection Outreach, who immediately filled this U-Haul with donations. Matthews tells me she emptied her storage from her nonprofit, which collects donated items to distribute to the homeless in our community.

"Back in 1986 in Coppera's Cove, I had a house fire, and if it hadn't been for the Coppera's Cove community, I don't know where I would have been," Matthew said.

United Way of Killeen says donations began pouring in around noon on Thursday, such as $200 to help provide for displaced pets. TRIPLE AAA Strate Vape collected more clothing.

Tina Capito with Garden of Hope Central Texas was on the phone, and she told reporter Epiphany La'Sha how our neighbors can sponsor a family by partnering with local organizations.

"We are going to connect an organization with the resident and then that organization will reach out to their networks and they will help that individual family get back on their feet," Capito said.

Overall, 18 families are up for adoption.

"We also wanted it to be personalized, we wanted families to be able to say they got a little bit of a say like we'd like our house set up in Blue or Black," Capito said.

Capito tells me organizers are not leaving out those displaced from the two other apartment complexes. They will have access to just as much, but mainly cleaning supplies.

To see what is needed for donations click here.

To adopt a family contact Email: T.capito@gohctx.com or Call: 254-462-7712

Additionally, United Way is still collecting monetary donations to further support families in need.

Follow Epiphany on social media!