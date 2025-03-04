How you can help those displaced by the Killeen fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Atkinson Avenue at Liberty Street is back open. As officials say the fire that started on Sunday afternoon is 100 percent contained. All surrounding apartments have lights and water again except the one that was deemed totaled.



"With the stuff that's in there I'm not surprised that it engulfed, it kind of sucks to see,” said Christian Aybar. “ Yeah, it really does, Joseph Salman continued.

The Killeen Fire Department has been fighting this fire with help for almost 24 hours. All people have been accounted for, and the fire is now 100 percent contained despite the active fire at the warehouse.

Officials say 16 acres of wild land, an apartment complex with 18 units, and two commercial buildings were damaged. Two commercials were lost. One water treatment plant with seven commercial buildings and 17 other commercial properties were threatened but saved.

Two residents who work with Scobey Packing and Moving say they are in complete shock as they watch the fireman put out the last of the fire.

"I thought we were going to be laid off this morning,” said Aybar. “Yeah that was like my biggest fear I was thinking, omg this is it, this is the last check I am getting from this company. And then we have a sister company united, they came in and picked us up and said hey you're still working, " Salman continued.

36 residents were displaced from their apartments right off Liberty Street.

"Personally, I have also had family that had a house fire so I understand what the need is and how you feel and what you go through with it so I would like to be able to help for that," said Melanie Crochet, with Triple-A Starate Vape. “Did you know anyone personally affected?”, asked 25 News Reporter, Epiphany La’Sha. "Not today no," Crochet answered.

The City of Killeen has partnered with the United Way of Killeen to receive monetary donations for the affected households. Those can be made via cash or check and delivered/mailed to 802 West Avenue A, Killeen, Texas 76541, or online.

The Killeen Animal Services staff is also offering kennels and carriers to those in need who were affected and/or lost their animal’s items. They are accepting donations for the animals displaced by the fire at 3118 Commerce Drive, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DONATION LOCATIONS:

AAA STATE VAPE KILLEEN

- 2408 S. Clear Creek

AAA STRATE VAPE BELTON

-310 E 6th Ave

GAME KNIGHTS (LARGE BULK)

-2843 E. Veterans Memorial

LULAC TEXAS DISTRICT 17

- 605 Gray Street

Donations will be collected from 11-6 on Wednesday and 12-4 on Thursday.

Fire victims can pick up starting at 4:30 on Wednesday and Friday from 9-6.

- Text 254-299-3505 to volunteer

BLU PRINT LOUNGE (FREE MEALS)

- 4505 E Veterans Memorial Blvd

Meals will be served from 5- 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 4-7 p.m.

- Volunteers to serve, paper plates, can good donations are being accepted

ITEMS NEEDED:

Clothing

Cleaning supplies

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Gift cards

Personal hygiene items (travel sizes)

“The American Red Cross Serving the Heart of Texas Chapter is providing critical support to individuals displaced by the Killeen Fire, which occurred on the evening of March 2, 2025.



Our dedicated volunteer teams are on the ground assessing the immediate needs of those affected. We are assisting at the Reunification Center at Destiny World Outreach Center (101 WS Young Drive, Killeen), where displaced individuals can find a safe place to stay overnight, receive a warm meal, rest, and access essential supplies such as water and food. Additionally, Disaster Mental Health and Spiritual Care volunteers are available to provide emotional support to those coping with this tragedy.



To further assist those impacted, our teams are opening casework for displaced individuals and working closely with the City of Killeen and community partners to ensure they receive the support needed for their recovery. For more information on how the city is responding, please visit www.killeentexas.gov [killeentexas.gov].



This vital work is made possible by the dedication of our volunteers, who selflessly step up to help in times of crisis. To learn more about our mission or to sign up as a volunteer for future disaster responses, please visit redcross.org [redcross.org].”



American Red Cross

No cause has been determined, as the Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating.

