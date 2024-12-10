Residents in Lott raising concerns over dangerous intersection

LOTT, Texas — “ In my opinion, this is an easy problem to solve,” Falls County resident David Salch said.

Neighbors tell 25 news' the solutions could be endless.

“There’s a lot of talk about different ideas like four-way stops, stop lights, blinking lights, but anything would be better than what we have,” Salch said.

Neighbors in Lott are sharing concerns over the intersection of U.S. Hwy 77 and Texas 320.

An area is known for its frequent crashes - the most recent taking place in early November —leaving a young girl severely injured.

“ I don’t know why they haven't done anything yet, but that’s my question," Salch said. "With all the people that have died and been hurt, why haven't they even looked at this."

David's son works at a nearby auto shop and tells him the wrecks happen regularly.

“Every one to two months, there is a fairly major accident, and a lot of them were major enough to require people being airlifted,” Salch said.

25 news' spoke to Tracey Miller who’s been a part of the Lott Fire Department for more than 10 years.

Miller told 25 news he’s responded to several incidents in the area over the past few years, and something needs to be done.

“ The majority of it is careless drivers, but if we had that four-way stop in there, I think it would help cut back on the error,” Lott firefighter Tracey Miller said.

Other neighbors believe lowering the speed limit could also help.

“ If they just lowered it to 35 or 30 like most cities have, that could save lives,” Salch said.

An issue leaving neighbors with one question -

“Why do local people keep paying the price when it shouldn’t be hard to solve,” Salch said.

Follow Madison on social media!