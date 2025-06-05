Representative Curry announces he's running for a second term

WACO, Texas — With the legislative session officially wrapped up, State Rep. Pat Curry is already looking ahead.

25 News spoke with the McLennan County lawmaker about the work he’s done and what he’s planning next.

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an $8.5 billion education bill into law. The legislation includes teacher pay raises and expands school choice options for Texas parents. Curry supported the bill and said it would bring significant benefits to his district.

“It’s awesome,” Curry said. “Just $2.5 billion more than last session. Great increase for all districts, especially in McLennan. Most districts are happy about it.”

But Curry isn’t stopping there. As he looks ahead to the 2027 session, he’s focused on mental health services in the area.

“I’m going to work to build a new mental health facility because we’re the center,” he said.

Curry also serves on the House Transportation Committee and says improving local roads is a priority.

“I’m working to get the Speegleville Road project to the top of the list to connect over to China Spring,” he said. “Same thing with Riesel—trying to get it connected back to I-35. It’s a big deal.”

Before the next session begins, voters will have their say. Curry officially announced his campaign for a second term.

“I’m running again,” he said. “I’ve announced I’m running for another term.”

The primary election is scheduled for March, with the general election set for next November.