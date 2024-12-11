Remembering Lee Murrow, the man whose body was dumped in the Brazos River in May

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The family of a Waco father who was killed and dumped into the Brazos River is remembering him on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

25 News’ Lauren Adams talked to Lee Murrow’s sister, and she said she will remember her brother as always smiling.

In the pictures of Lee Murrow, his family sent 25 News, he’s smiling in all of them.

“He was super goofy and always smiling even if the world was on his shoulders, and he hid whatever he had going on," his sister, Jerusalem Lightfoot, said.

That smile went away in May when Murrow was killed and his body dumped in the Brazos River.

Officials arrested Armando Casiano and Kimisha Mathis and charged them with the death of Murrow.

“That’s really given a little bit of closure, but not enough," Lightfoot said.

Reports show Casiano and Mathis dumped Murrow’s body in the woods. They then went back to the woods, put Murrow in the trunk and then dumped him in the river.

That is something Murrow’s family still struggles to comprehend.

“It’s really hard," Lightfoot said. "We’re leaning on each other as much as possible.”

His sister told 25 News they're having a memorial ride on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

The memorial ride ends at the Brazos, where they’ll release lanterns in Murrow’s memory.

A memory his sister hopes will always shine bright for those who knew him.

“A loving and caring father. I hope they remember that," Lightfoot said.

That ride will start at the Fuddrucker’s parking lot off Valley Mills Drive and drive to the Brazos.