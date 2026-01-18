Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
QB DJ Lagway officially signs with Baylor football

Iowa State Baylor Basketball
Julio Cortez/AP
NCAA college football quarterback DJ Lagway, right, talks with Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Baylor and Iowa State Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Quarterback DJ Lagway officially signs with Baylor football, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

25 News already confirmed that Lagway was signing with the Bears, but the former Florida Gator would not sign yet with Baylor. He would visit Ole Miss before finally signing on the dotted line.

This is a boost to Baylor's offense as the Bears were looking to replace Sawyer Robertson.

Lagway made an appearance in Waco when he was at Baylor men's basketball game against Iowa State.

His addition to the team adds some excitement for Baylor football as I took a closer look at this signing.

