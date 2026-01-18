QB DJ Lagway officially signs with Baylor football

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Quarterback DJ Lagway officially signs with Baylor football, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Breaking: Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is signing with Baylor. The expected signing will become official today, as Lagway will join the Bears for 2026, sources told @PeteThamel.



Get breaking news alerts from Pete Thamel through the ESPN app https://t.co/huu2E9vdNL pic.twitter.com/UTlXqZ0Pdj — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2026

25 News already confirmed that Lagway was signing with the Bears, but the former Florida Gator would not sign yet with Baylor. He would visit Ole Miss before finally signing on the dotted line.

This is a boost to Baylor's offense as the Bears were looking to replace Sawyer Robertson.

Lagway made an appearance in Waco when he was at Baylor men's basketball game against Iowa State.

His addition to the team adds some excitement for Baylor football as I took a closer look at this signing.

Follow Shahji on social media!