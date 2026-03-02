FORT WORTH, Texas (KXXV) — TCU's streak of home wins continues.

TCU sweeps Baylor women's basketball to win Big 12 Regular Season Title

The Horned Frogs got off to a good start and ended up with another lopsided victory over the Bears. Baylor had a big comeback in the second half — bringing TCU's lead to single digits. TCU would pull away and was crowned the outright Big 12 regular season champions.

TCU wins the Big 12 regular season title for the second straight season 🐸 pic.twitter.com/k7rrKrYlj1 — espnW (@espnW) March 1, 2026

"We did a lot of good things in the first half and so you know it certainly isn't the feeling we want at the end of the day, but I thought we competed at a high level and turned it into a pretty good basketball game," head coach Nicki Collen said.

"It just sucks, but I mean, we're not done. We still, we still have basketball left to play, so just got to build off this game," Darianna Littlepage-Buggs said.

The Bears end the regular season on a tough note. Baylor misses out on another conference title and this team's time together is limited.

"I'm trying not to be emotional because I know these guys are emotional. This is an awesome group of kids and I don't want this season to end," Collen said.

"Ultimately I told them like we can be disappointed that no one in that locker room was more disappointed than I was or equally, but that we have a lot to play for and there's another championship on the line," Collen said.

Five straight losses to the Horned Frogs, but the Bears are looking to turn this around as they prep for the conference tournament.

"Disappointment is the biggest motivation. I think that we're all disappointed at how the regular season ended and I think we're coming in with a new vengeance. I think this team is hungry," Taliah Scott said.

Scott finished the game with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Scott struggled throughout the game but turned it up in the fourth quarter by scoring 14.

"The media is going to say whatever they say about us because whatever we lost two times to them, but I think we're a team that can still be good teams and I think that we're all, everybody in that locker room is ready to go and step up to whatever challenge we have next starting in the conference tournament," Scott said.

Baylor locks up the three seed for the Conference tournament as now the road to Kansas City begins.

