Texas A&M men's basketball falls at home to Longhorns 76-70

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — The game started with an unlikely beginning. A foul on the tip-off by Texas — that results in head coach Sean Miller getting into a lengthy heated discussion with the officials.

Texas A&M men's basketball falls at home to Longhorn 76-70

The Longhorns kept ahead in the game, but the Aggies kept battling back. At one point, Texas A&M took the lead, but Texas would take it back and keep it to win 76-70.

"We got to get to the next game. I mean, it is what it is. We know what time it is. We gotta roll and we got to be guns blazing Tuesday in a very important game," A&M head coach Bucky McMillan said.

"I am sorry — I wanted to get it, but no one wanted to get it more than those players wanted to get it," he said.

"Getting a foul on the jump ball, that's a tough one. And then getting a second foul within 30 seconds. I don't know if I've seen either of those, but you know, looking at it, he probably fouled in both. And again, that's up to us to teach Matas the value of being present and ready and being smart," Texas head coach Sean Miller said.

After the game, A&M honors the senior Aggies on the team. Players were welcomed by their family as they reflect on their time with A&M.

"It meant a lot, just being able to have my mom here and my little brothers and family and be able to play, you know another game for my teammates and my coaches," Rashaun Agee said.

Agee finished the game with 22 points and 8 rebounds.

"For me, just seeing my family here means a lot, you know, I miss them a lot. Seeing the journey I've been on is happy for them to see it," Marcus Hill said.

Hill added 17 points and 8 rebounds for the Aggies.

A&M has lost two in a row — but the Aggies know this comes with the territory.

"I've coached more games just about anybody. This time of year is what it's gonna be. And that's what I say to our players and they know it. There's no trickery. You're gonna be squared up with them and you got to stop them and they're gonna be squared up with you,and you got to find a way to get an advantage," McMillan said.

The Aggies will host Kentucky in their home finale on March 3.

