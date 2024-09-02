'Pulling together': Waco's Harambee Revive celebrates long-standing Kenyan traditions

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco's annual Harambee Revive celebrates long-standing Kenyan tradition of self-help and fundraising events.



In Swahili, the word Harambee means all pulling together and helping each other

The long-standing Kenyan tradition has been a part of Bellmead council member Travis Gibson's entire life— especially during his childhood growing up in East Waco.

"Anything in life you do you have to have a solid foundation, so I attribute that to Harambee festivals and all the men and women that came before me that paved the way," Gibson said.

In fact, Gibson's father, late commissioner Lester Gibson-- brought Harambee to Waco in 1993 — where young Gibson attended the event.

"He envisioned that the entire community come together for not only celebration, but a day of educating ourselves on things that impact our communities like social action and voter registration," Gibson said.

The celebration went on each year until 1999, when it fizzled out.

"You have to know where you came from in order to know where you need to go or where you want to go," Organizer Jeanette Bell said.

Current organizer Jeanette Bell brought the celebration back 20 years later.

"So we have to preserve our cultural history, heritage, traditions, customs," she said.

The Harambee revive on Saturday was hosted in East Waco—a neighborhood Bell said has battled a negative image and stereotypes in the past.

"I want to bring all the cultures together. I want people to know that they're welcome to come over here. Don't be afraid, don't listen to the stereotypes and labeling," Bell said.

Her and others who grew up in the area told me they feel proud to contribute to a positive image of the area and give back to their community.

The all day Harambee included prizes, raffles, a talent show, fashion show, live music, dancing, poetry and more.

Attendees also had the chance to network, volunteer and learn about community outreach.

