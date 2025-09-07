Proposed THC ban fails in Texas legislature, bringing relief to Waco shop owners

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A proposed bill to ban the sale of THC products in Texas has failed to pass, bringing relief to Waco business owners who rely on the booming hemp-derived market.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“People of Texas really showed up and showed the world and our government that this is an industry that is here to stay,” said Owner and founder of Hemp Gaia Rhiannon Yard.

Back in March, 25 News introduced you to Rhiannon Yard, owner of local THC shop Hemp Gaia.

Back then, she spoke out against Senate Bill 3 , a bill aimed at banning the sale of THC products in Texas.

State leaders like Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are cracking down on the industry, claiming it's "poison to our children" and has led to behavioral health problems.

“It has been a rollercoaster. I think I can speak for probably the entire industry and say we’re pretty exhausted. We stood tall and we’re here,” said Yard.

Now Rhiannon - and hundreds of others across the state are feeling relieved after the bill failed to pass during the recent special session.

Although business is booming and her doors remain open - Rhiannon says the work isn’t over - and the focus now shifts to the importance of THC regulation within the community.

“We’re showing that we actually have standards in place and we can do it. Just like any other industry, we need to have people that are educated and trained so that they know how to handle customers, age ID, explain products and have all that knowledge,” said Yard.

Rhiannon and many others, as 25 News reported, spent time advocating and speaking out to our state leaders in Austin.

“It’s the reason why we are here. Social media and the campaigns we did changed our whole future in THC. It’s amazing what you can do with your voice and sharing,” said Yard.

Now they’re putting their focus on the future.

“Texas has the chance to show the nation how hemp can be regulated responsibly. We have a real opportunity here. This is the start of a new movement and I’m really excited to be a part of it,” said Yard.

Several other bills aimed at regulating THC — including one that would have banned sales to anyone under 21 — also failed to move forward.



