Pete Sessions on President Trump's first few weeks in office

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — President Trump has been in office for seven weeks now. 25 News sat down with Congressman Pete Sessions to get his take on what has been done.

Congressman Sessions says he’s witnessed many of President Trump's promises take shape in the first few weeks.

“The president had specific objectives to meet to start strong," Congressman Pete Sessions said. "He spoke clearly about getting the administration ready to serve and get his picks through Congress and that occurred.”

Secondly, he said the Department of Government Efficiency is full steam ahead cutting fraud and waste.

Sessions said, “He spoke clearly about getting excessive money wasted identified and brought forward to Congress. We’re in full agreement on that, and we’re working on that vetting, which is part of everyday discussion.”

Thirdly, he said President Trump is working to bring employees back to work, but it’s still in the court system.

He said he’s witnessed other public companies come back to the office.

“Last week, Dell, Intel, and Chase Bank coincided with the President’s response, but getting Americans back to work," Sessions said.

On Tuesday, Congress met to vote on a bill to fund the government through the end of the year, avoiding a government shutdown.

“It’s important to avoid a shutdown for stability. Trump has stood for that, and I expect it to pass," Sessions said.

He also noted that President Trump is working to negotiate peace agreements between Ukraine and Russia and Israel and Palestine.